West Virginia University football center Zach Frazier accepted an invitation to the Reese’s Senior Bowl, according to the event’s social media accounts.

Every February, the top seniors who enter the NFL Draft are selected to participate in the Reese’s Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama, for a week-long practice and competition cycle ending in college football’s most famed all-star game.

Forty-five of the top 100 selections in April’s draft competed in the Senior Bowl, while 40 percent of the entire draft class were Senior Bowl alumni.

Frazier has started WVU’s last 25 games at center. He was named a Preseason First-Team All-American by Athlon Sports, and four different outlets placed him on the Preseason All-Big 12 First Team. He has also won WVU’s lineman of the week award in four of the team’s six wins so far this season.

Back in June, Reese’s Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy applauded Frazier on social media.

Frazier will be the first WVU offensive lineman to play in Mobile since Colton McKivitz (No. 153 overall – 49ers) in 2020.