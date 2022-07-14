Former West Virginia University volleyball standout Lacey Zerwas has been nominated for the 2022 Woman of the Year Award, announced by the NCAA on Thursday.



The Phoenix, Arizona, native is one of 248 nominees from Division I-member schools.



This marks the 32nd year of the Woman of the Year Award. In all, there are 577 total nominees across the three NCAA divisions.

During the nominees’ time as collegiate student-athletes, they demonstrated the four pillars of the Woman of the Year Award: academics, athletics, service and leadership. The average GPA of the nominees is a 3.8.

Conference Nominees for the award will be announced mid-August.

Zerwas led the Mountaineers in assists every year she was at WVU and graduated with 3,890 total assists.

The Boulder Creek High school graduate also garnered All-Big 12 second team her junior year and was presented with the team’s Mountaineer Award, which honors a student-athlete who best exemplifies what it means to a Mountaineer, her freshman year.

The perennial WVU assist-leader did more than just excel on the court, as she also was named to the 2021 CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team her senior year and was named to the CoSIDA Academic All-District 2 First Team her junior year.