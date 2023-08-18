BECKLEY, (WVNS)– Woodhaven Golf Course at Glade Springs is hosting the 12th Annual Charity Golf Tournament for Just for Kids Advocacy Center.

Just for Kids Child Advocacy Center puts on this golf tournament to help raise funds to helps support the children they help. In the twelve years the tournament has taken place, it has never been cancelled and is one of the key sources of charity funds for the center.

The Executive Director of the Center, Scott Miller, stated many of the people that attend enjoy their time both playing golf and giving back to the kids.