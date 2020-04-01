Active Southern West Virginia online platform

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Staying active is a great way to get through the COVID-19 Pandemic, especially for kids. We have seen see a lot of gyms hosting virtual workouts, but Active Southern West Virginia wanted to do something specifically for the kids.

Since there are no organized sports or activities going on for children, Active Southern West Virginia created an alternative. Active Southern West Virginia Kids Run Club Director, India Krawczyk, said they are launching a virtual running club just for kids.

“We’re going to be launching an online platform where kids can log their physical activity for a 6 week period. It will be from April 18th through May 24th, it’s just a way to get kids active and moving. We are also going to provide some resources, give kids a way to be active,” Krawczyk said.

Adults can also get involved by participating in a regional Fun Run event online.