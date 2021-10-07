Early detection is one of the best ways to fight breast cancer

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A big focus for the month of October is not only on fighting breast cancer, but detecting it early as well.

One in every eight women in the country will develop invasive breast cancer. One of the main ways to fight the disease is detecting it and dealing with it early. Karen Bowling ,President and CEO of Princeton Community Hospital, said the best ways to do so are mammograms and self-examinations.

“Early detection is really about time, if you can catch breast cancer in early stages there are a lot of quick easy treatments you can do,” said Bowling.

She said even during a pandemic women should check themselves regularly so they do not miss the signs.