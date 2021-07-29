COVID-19 outbreak reported at nursing home in Fayette County

HILLTOP, WV (WVNS)– The Hilltop Center Nursing Home in Fayette County reported an increase in COVID-19 cases, which in turn led to an outbreak.

Dr. Anita Stewart with the Fayette County Health Department, said the outbreak was reported Monday, July 19, 2021. The Hilltop Center is working closely with the health department to get the situation under control.

“What we know is we are seeing an increased spread likely by the delta variant. We don’t have the genomic sequencing yet for these patients, but we have sent that off but the behavior of this outbreak seems to be Delta,” Stewart said.

Employees at the home confirmed 30 residents and 14 staff tested positive for the virus. West Virginia DHHR confirmed the outbreak.

“Continuing to follow strict infection control policies, making sure that everyone is wearing now that there is an active outbreak N95 masks. Really bringing the low threshold for testing,” Stewart continued.