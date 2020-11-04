Donald Trump wins West Virginia handedly over Joe Biden

President Donald Trump accompanied by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, R-W.Va., waves as they Air Force One upon arrival at Wheeling, W.Va., Wednesday, July 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)



CHARLESTON, WV (AP) – President Donald Trump easily captured West Virginia’s five electoral votes as he defeated Democrat nominee Joe Biden within the Mountain State.

It had been expected for Trump to defeat Democrat Joe Biden in a state that backed him in 2016 with 68 percent of the vote.

West Virginia has largely abandoned Democratic presidential candidates in recent decades.

While Sen. Joe Manchin won reelection as a moderate Democrat in 2018, the last Democrat to win a presidential race in West Virginia was Bill Clinton in 1996.