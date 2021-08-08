Endless Wall Trail in Fayette County receives facelift thanks to volunteers

LANSING, WV (WVNS)– If you have recently been on the Endless Wall Trail, you probably noticed a little construction. Volunteers spent their Sunday, August 8, 2021 cleaning and fixing up the Endless Wall Trail in Fayette County.

The National Park Service teamed up with Subaru Leave No Trace Team to host this event. Volunteers worked on the spots on the trail that needed to be weeded or limbs that needed trimming.

Claire Rozdilski is the outdoor recreation planner with the National Park Service. She said with the New River Gorge National Park being the nation’s newest, it is important to keep up with the maintenance on the trail.

“We are seeing a lot of vegetation on our trials and the more we can get ahead of maintenance and fix those problem areas,” Claire Rozdilski, outdoor recreation planner for National Park Service, said.

“Implement those changes and work on things to address all this increasing vegetation,” Brice Esplin, traveling educator with Leave No Trace, said.

They plan on doing more trail clean-ups. If you are interested in joining one of the trips, you can visit their website.