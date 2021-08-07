Enlightenment to Empowerment host the second annual Kings and Queens of the Nile

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– An empowering event was held in East Beckley Park in Beckley on Saturday, August 7, 2021. The Enlightenment to Empowerment hosted Kings and Queens of the Nile for the second year.

Locally owned black vendors and vendors from as far as Atlanta, Georgia came out to showcase their talents. Lady D and her band were also there for live entertainment.

“We wanted to convey to the community that we are kings and queens and uplift spirits and bring enlightenment,” Elaina Hurley, president of Enlightenment and Empowerment.



The Raleigh County Health Department also showed up to help bring awareness about the COVID-19 vaccines.