PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — Summer is here and that means it is time to celebrate and what better way to do that than with food and music!

That is exactly how Princeton and the Chuck Mathena Center kicked things off with their Food Truck Frenzy and Festival. Candace Wilson, Executive Director of the Chuck Mathena Center said this is a great way to celebrate Princeton.

“We want to celebrate what’s in Princeton. A lot of people think tourism and is dead past Charleston and we have a lot of venues going on and there is a lot to do here so this has been a tourism driver to bring people to Mercer County to see what we got here,” Wilson said.

There was something for everyone at the Food Truck Frenzy and Festival whether you like sweet or savory, coffee or kettle corn or maybe you just needed an ice cold beverage; your belly was sure to be happy.

Spike Oxley, with Twisted Sisterz BBQ said it is all about sharing their food with others.

“It is nice, it is good to be a mom and pop to be able to be here local and share what we do with everyone around us,” Oxley said.

Kae Bradley is the owner of Bite Mi Asian Street Truck, based out of Barboursville West Virginia.

She said they have been prepping for this event for the last month but that her cooking ties all the way back to her father who was a chef in Thailand.

“He was quite famous in town. and then he passed away and I just picked up was able to see what I could do with what he taught me and the family,” Bradley said.

Bradley offered a special item specifically for the event which was a special dumpling. Twisted Sisterz is also a family affair, Oxley works with his wife and sister in law. He says they love being back out in the community in these settings.

“After going through the last couple of years with COVID it is good to see people out enjoy the outdoors and be a little bit more one on one and just be able to experience the nice weather we are having here in Southern WV,” Oxley said.

People in attendance also got to enjoy some great music from The Bronze Age, Toothless Ruth, Anything But Human, the Nixons, Fastball and Everclear.

A great day to consume way too many calories and listen to some rocking music.