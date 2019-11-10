Breaking News
Greenbrier County man charged with voluntary manslaughter in compound bow death

Greenbrier County man charged with voluntary manslaughter in compound bow death

Top Story
Posted: / Updated:
Carl Rich_1528304082997.jpg.jpg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS)- A West Virginia man has been convicted of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting of a man with a compound bow and arrow.

Greenbrier County jurors found 25-year-old Carl Wayne Rich of Charmco guilty Friday in the June 2018 death of 29-year-old Jeffery ” Jay” Booth.

Rich testified he threatened Booth with the bow but did not intentionally shoot him. Rich added that Booth had startled him and the bow accidentally fired.

According to a criminal complaint, Rich believed Booth had taken his cell phone. A witness testified at the trial that the phone was later found at the home of someone else.

Rich initially was charged with first-degree murder.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story