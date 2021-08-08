Jehovah’s Witnesses host second Annual Convention virtually

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– As we continue to navigate the COVID-19 pandemic, more things are moving virtual including the Jehovah’s Witnesses Annual Conventions. Officials said they decided to do this convention virtually this year to help protect people from the virus.

This year’s convention focuses on women of strong faith. A variety of video series is posted on their website for people to view.

“The push that we in order to get through the rest of the year. It’s been a tough year you have to admit with the pandemic and it hasn’t been easy to deal with the pandemic and things that have really rocked our faith,” Hendricks said.



They post two-hour sessions on their website on Mondays.

Hendricks said this is the biggest convention held in the world. He believes hosting the Jehovah’s Witness Annual Convention virtually will help them reach more people.