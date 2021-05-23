Ministry Place gives back to community through Helping Hands Giveaway

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– The Ministry Place in Summers County hosted their Helping Hands Giveaway event on Sunday, May 23, 2021. The event is held four times a year and provides families with essential items like clothing.

Robbie Roads is the pastor of Ministry Place. Roads said this is a perfect way to give back to the community.

“We just want to welcome them and let them know that god loves them and he supplies needs. And part of our ministry and our vision here is to bless those who have needs in their lives,” Roads said.

Roads said anyone can come out to receive the free items, as their donations span through various age groups. They also provided a free meal from McDonalds to those who came to the event.

“We have shoes and we have clothes, men’s clothes, women’s, kid’s and we have a miscellaneous table with all kinda good things that people can use like kid things,” Roads continued.

Roads says this event would not be possible without the amount of donations given by community members to the church.

“Well it is all donated to us and we have it donated to us over a period of time. We do this each quarter of the year so this is our spring event,” Roads stated.