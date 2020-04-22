Raleigh County School staff will continue feeding program for remainder of academic year

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – Feeding programs for students are still in place despite schools officially remaining closed for the rest of the academic year.



Raleigh County kitchen staff and teachers distributed meals ‘grab and go’ style in front of several schools on Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Each box included enough food for five days.

Principal of Park Middle School, Dr. Joel Harris, said this is to ensure each student in the county will be able to get the balanced options they would normally get in the cafeteria.

“Some families struggle and count on that feeding program week to week, so I think it’s definitely something that’s important to keep going,” Dr. Harris stressed.

To be eligible, students must be present in the car. Be prepared to share their names to verify they are enrolled in a Raleigh County school.