Raleigh County Schools enforce universal mask mandate

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A universal mask mandate is now in place in all Raleigh County Schools.

On Wednesday, September 8, 2021 the Raleigh County Board of Education had a special board meeting to revisit the mask policy in schools. In a 5-0 vote, the board decided to enforce a mask mandate in all Raleigh County Schools due to the increase in COVID-19 numbers in the county and around the state.

This mask mandate starts on Thursday, September 9, and will be in place until Thursday, October 14, which is the end of the grading period.