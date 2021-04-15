Raleigh General reopens visitation

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Raleigh General Hospital has updated their visitation policy in response to the decline in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The new policies are listed below:

Each patient may have one visitor per day between noon and 4 p.m. Patients in OB, ER, ones that are in the hospital for an outpatient procedure or under the age of 16 are allowed one visitor at all times. This needs to be a designated visitor Raleigh General does not want visitors switching in and out with others

Visitors will not be allowed for patients that are considered high-risk, are in isolation, are immunocompromised or test positive for COVID-19

All visitors will be screened for symptoms relating to COVID-19 as they enter the facilities

Masks are still required for anyone inside the facility

RGH says that as the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to change policies will also change.