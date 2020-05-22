Shady Spring High School still able to honor graduating seniors

SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — Graduations across the country are very different this year due to COVID-19, but, administrators at Shady Spring High School still wanted to make sure their students were recognized for all of their hard work over the years.

Families gathered in the school’s parking with decorated cars, signs, and posters as they waited for their seniors to walk on stage and receive their diplomas. Family and friends who could not be there were still able to tune in to the special day.

“They are going to watch it on Facebook live and try and watch it on Roku. It is not all of them, but it is still pretty cool to have the ones that stuck by me for everything,” Senior, Vivian Hall said.

Even though it was not a traditional graduation, the school staff worked hard to make sure the kids still got the recognition they deserved. They set up a stage with lots of decorations and even a photo section with a wooden backdrop and 2020 balloons.