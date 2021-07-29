Students showcase their talents at New River CTC Expo

BEAVER, WV (WVNS)– Students were hard at work learning new STEM skills for the past three weeks and on Thursday, July 29, 2021, they got to showcase their skills. It was all part of the New River Community and Technical College STEM Enrichment Program.

During the three weeks, boys and girls created technology to help them survive on Mars. They also learned how to program robots and how to work a three-D printer. In the end, they received their certificate of completion.

“These students came in very shy and very ensure and what we’ve seen was that they each gain confidence in one field or the other and then they started to work with their peers and help them overcome the challenges with working with that new technology,” Dr. Angela Strickland, the STEM Camp Program Director said.

Beginning this school year, New River will host a once-a-month enrichment camp for kids. It is completely free. If you are interested in signing up you can visit their website.