Suddenlink hosts first Stuff the Bus event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Students in Raleigh County will be getting some brand new free school supplies this year. This is all thanks to the stuff the bus event that happened Saturday, August 7, 2021, at the Walmart in Beckley.

Suddenlink teamed up with local radio stations to host their first stuff the bus event. They asked people who were shopping at Walmart to buy school supplies as donations for kids in Raleigh County to help get them ready for the upcoming school year.

Bethany Simmons is the Market Engagement Specialist with Suddenlink.

“What better way to give back not only to the community but the kids as they begin to start their school year make sure they have new backpacks new school supplies,” Simmons said.



And do not worry if you missed this event. There is still a chance to donate school supplies to Raleigh county students.