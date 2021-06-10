Telephone Pioneer Group celebrates 110 years of giving

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– On Wednesday, June 9, 2021, volunteers with the Telephone Pioneer Group donated 106 newborn hats and 40 homemade hug-a-bear teddy bears to Raleigh General Hospital.

The pioneers are a network of volunteers have been giving back to the community for 110 years. On Wednesday the award “Keeping Babies Safe and Sound” was given to the top contributors Jane Haga and Mary Gregory through the Purple Crying Program.

According to the press release,” the hat reminds them of the acronym PURPLE that describes specific characteristics of an infant’s crying and let parents and caregivers know that what they are experiencing is indeed normal and, although frustrating, is simply a phase in their child’s development that will pass.”

Nurses from the Women’s Services floor accepted the hats and said, they’ll be put to good use. The hug-a-bears, in their various colors, will be distributed when needed as well.