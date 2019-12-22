Toddler killed, three adults injured in early morning car accident

FLAT TOP, WV (WVNS) – A toddler was killed and three others were injured after an early morning car accident on Saturday, December 21, 2019.

Corporal Jeff Ellison with the Mercer County Sheriff’s Department told 59 News a three year-old child was killed and three adults were injured in the car accident that happened around 4:00 a.m. on Route 19 near Flat Top.

They were taken to Raleigh General Hospital to be treated, and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time. The crash is still under investigation.

