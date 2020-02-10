Closings
West Virginia Senate passes ‘born alive’ abortion bill

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The West Virginia Senate has approved a bill to to penalize physicians who don’t provide medical care to a baby born after an abortion attempt.

Senators unanimously approved the bill Monday after testimony from a lone Democrat who said lawmakers have wasted time angling for political points on a bill that has no impact instead of working on the state’s more serious problems.

The bill subjects medical professionals to discipline from their licensing board if they do not care for a child born after an abortion procedure. Critics say existing laws already protect newborns and the state bans abortions after 20 weeks.

