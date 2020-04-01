Skip to content
Hero of the Day
Assistant Fire Marshal Justin England
My Hero! My Fiancé! This is Seth Light. He is in the Army and Assistant Chief for Beaver Volunteer Fire Department. He always puts his community and their needs above his. He is an instructor for the military. There is not a person he would not help. I am thankful everyday to have this man in my life.
This is my son Zachary Honaker. He is fire chief at two departments and also serves his community in other ways as well. He is my hero every day and I am so proud of him. Love you son.
Levi Garretson, my husband, is my hero. He’s a deputy at Fayette County Sheriff’s Department and a loving husband and father. He puts his life on the line every single shift and serves the community with respect and commitment.
Sisters, Cyndle Sansom (CNA) and Eva Morgan (Rural King), both working on the front lines.
Aaron Honaker goes above and beyond in his duty to serve our community. He is our first contact in EMS.
Daniel Fox is a firefighter at Sofia Area Volunteer Fire Department and an EMT-B at Best Ambulance
Owner of Chestnut Revival in Hinton had to close her doors in the face of COVID-19. On April 8th, she and her staff distributed 200 meals to local hospitals, banks, pharmacies & grocery stores to thank those essential workers who are going to work so that we can have our needs met. With no thought about her own lost income, Verona showed her love & commitment to this community. Chestnut Revival is more than a great restaurant, it is a symbol of the community.
Shell Buckland from Greenbrier County EMS is always helping others first. Thank you for everything you do for our community.
Nick and Brittany Miller from Priority Ambulance
Tasha Ahrens has done her share of years as a volunteer firefighter, but is also a devoted EMT for STAT EMS!
Michelle Bennett is a CNA at Rainelle Medical Center.
Courtney Trent has been a Phlebotomist at Raleigh General Hospital for 7 years, and also volunteers as a Firefighter and EMT. She loves helping her community.
The day after Christmas Emily got really sick and shortly after was diagnosed with cancer. She was told she is in remission after three grueling months of treatment. She has never once complained, even after losing all of her hair, and she is taking it all in with a smile. Because of her positive attitude and her strength, Emily Perkins is my hero.
She is the Assistant Manager at the Advance Auto Parts at the Beckley Plaza and has stepped up to help her employees and community during the pandemic.
My 18-year-old son, Senior at Westside High School. But also working at our local grocery store. Working in this junk and still keeping up with his school work.
These are some of our CNA heros who are doing what they can to help your families through this trying time of quarantine. Thank you Michele Martin, Scottie Martin, Cathy Harris, and Lori Bennett your caring and compassion are much appreciated.
TJ Hicks is a volunteer firefighter for Coal City. He is also an EMT. He stands on the front lines to keep our community safe.
Tiffany is a CNA and is hard working and takes awesome care of her residuals . She has trained many of the new CNA’s that come through. She is one of the best at Wyoming Nursing and Rehab. Kenny is a cop in Wyoming County and risks his life for people in this county. These two will do anything they can for someone in need.
Kevin is my husband of 10 years. He is a RN and has worked at RGH for 7 years. He goes into work everyday and cares for his patients. Often times he skips his lunch to make sure his patients needs are kept. During Covid-19, he has had a positive outlook and is ready to take on anything that is assigned to him with no questions asked. He is always my hero and my inspiration.
Brandon Sauls, RRT – My husband goes to work as a respiratory therapist on the front lines while also having a family and working on getting his bachelor’s degree in Respiratory Therapy online. This time has been crazy and he is still able to keep up with all of his school work and make time for his family.
Defending our country every day. Some people never get to meet their hero, I raised mine.
Katy Lankford Certified Pharmacy Technician at Princeton Community Hospital. She is a hero, because she makes sure the patients all have their correct medicines. She is dedicated to her job, and she loves what she does. She is a hero on and off the clock. She will help anyone in need, and she is an amazing person.
Leslie Wellman, Parent and BOE employee As one of the Mercer County Board Member says, Leslie has been the ROCKSTAR of the whole program in making sure OUR kids are fed. Tireless hours of her personal time has been spent in making sure trucks, buses and manpower we’re available to pack, distribute and deliver food for the students. Thank you, Leslie! You are our HERO!!
Dyane has made hundreds of masks during the covid-19 crisis. She puts hours and hours of her personal time to contribute.
A Fayette County bus driver, bought a pizza for every student on his school bus. He hand-delivered them to their homes this week to try to encourage and help the students. He really cares a lot about the students he transports every day.
Always giving back to the community, even with a broken leg!! She is currently preparing school lunches for kids who didn’t get any this week! She also runs a small food pantry.
Logan just became a paramedic a couple of weeks ago, right at the beginning of the pandemic. He has worked so hard to earn this title and is selflessly standing on the front lines.
School cook by day, takes care of elderly mom by night.
Melissa is an RN and she is just an angel. She loves her job and has the biggest heart and loves helping people. She goes out of her way and stops by after a long 12 hr shift and gives me my shots that I can’t give to myself. I thank God she goes above and beyond to help people and has a big loving heart. Thank you Melissa Honaker for saving lives.
