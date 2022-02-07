How one woman works to bring history to Lewisburg

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — Janice Cooley was born and raised in Lewisburg during the Jim Crow era. She remembers walking to the back doors of restaurants to get dinner for her family or walking up to the second floor of theaters.

She said she will never forget the day her teachers told her she would be going to an integrated school for eighth grade. Cooley went to Marshall University, and then lived in New York, New Jersey, and Atlanta. When she retired to Lewisburg in 2014, she said she was taken aback by the transformation of her hometown into the coolest small town in America, but something was missing.

“I saw Lewisburg really growing and progressing from where it was where I left it, but there were still little pieces missing here and there, and that was the history of African Americans,” said Cooley.

As the President of the Board of Directors for the Greenbrier historical society, Cooley wanted to achieve two goals.

“I wanted to make or help the people of Greenbrier County know who had contributed to the growth and some of the things that individuals had done but I also wanted to have the students and the young people in our community understand and learn about the history of African Americans,” said Cooley.

Cooley said it was her experiences both in the Mountain State and across the country that shaped her into who she is. She hopes the exhibits and the African American walking tours can bring about a deeper understanding in those who go through them.

When it comes to the walking tour, which exists alongside the Lewisburg walking tour, she wants to take it a step further.

“So what I would like to see us do is to combine it into one tour and it is not just the Lewisburg and the African American tour it’s the American history tour that’s a part of Lewisburg, West Virginia,” said Cooley.

African American history, West Virginian history, Lewisburg history, Cooley wants them seen as one and the same.