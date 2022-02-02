Oak Hill to celebrate Black History Month with lecture series

OAK HILL, W.V. (WVNS) – Last year, Mayor Wright issued a proclamation for Black History Month wanting people to recognize the contributions of black Americans in our area throughout history.

This year, he wants to take things a step further. Mayor Wright organized lectures every Saturday for the month of February featuring historians and other guests. Last month, the mayor explained exactly why he wanted to do this series, specifically in this region.

“one of the things he noted in the January city council meeting is that the founder of Black History Month actually taught in the Fayette County School system in Winona.” Erin Reid, Community and Economic Development Coordinator for the city of Oak Hill

The first lecture of the series is this Saturday, February 5, 2022 on black political figures from Fayette County. Each lecture will be at 6 in the evening at the city council chambers.