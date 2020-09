BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) -- The state of West Virginia is made up of 92 percent white, non hispanic people. When Yasmin Del Valle and Patricia Fisher first moved to the state to further their education and soccer careers, they were a little bit hesitant.

"It is very different because back home everyone is very diverse and everybody knows different cultures, and here it is like you have to get used to it. You have to get used to people not knowing where you are from and your culture," Del Valle said.