SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) — The 2022 Scott Brown Classic, the areas’ all-star high school basketball game returns to Beckley Saturday, April 8.

The game gives student-athletes another chance to take to the court, the last high school game for some!

This year’s classic looks a bit different.

The three-point contest, dunk contest, and all-star games take place at Shady Spring HIgh school this year, instead of the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

For the first time since 2011, it will feature a girl’s all-star basketball game.

Needless to say, the students are amped to get the ball rolling.

“It makes me feel awesome that I got recognized, and I get to play with all the great seniors across the state,” said Aaron Griffith, a senior at Greenbrier East.

“It feels pretty good, but it is just a good honor to be able to represent my school and my team you know any time I get to come out here and play and represent my school it is an honor,” said Hannah Blankenship, a senior at Wyoming East.

The classic kicks off at 2 p.m. with the girl’s three-point contest, with their all-star game right after. Then the boy’s dunk and three-point contests begin at 4 p.m, and the all-star game tips off at 4:30 p.m.

There is no shortage of local talent in this year’s classic.

The boys C. Adam Toney Tires Class AA/A roster, led by James Monroe Head Coach Matt Sauvage, consists of the Mavericks Shady Sauvage and Cameron Thomas. Kaden Smallwood from Greater Beckley Christian Academy, Chase McClung of Greenbrier West, Tanner Whitten from Wyoming East, and Adam Drennen of Liberty round out the rest of the local players on the roster.

The Mid-State Automotive Class AAA/AAAA all-star team features Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagle Maddex McMillen, Oak Hill’s Jacob Perdue, Griffith, and Westside Renegade Evan Colucci, as well as other players from across the state.

The first girl’s all-star game since 2011 is filled with local talent on both teams.

The Chick-Fil-A Class AAA/AA/A team, led by Tracy Raban of Pikeview and Chad Meador of Summers County, consists of Kierra Richmond and Brooklyn Gibson, as the Tiger teammates get one last chance to play in their home gym. Hannah Perdue and Anyah Brown from Pikeview, Maggie Stover of Summers County, and Blankenship round out the remaining local players on the roster.

Lastly, the Jan Care Class AAAA team features Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagles Adriana Law and Olivia Ziolkowski, Greenbrier East Spartan Daisha Summers, Oak Hill’s Samiah Lynch, and Princeton Tiger Lauren Parrish.