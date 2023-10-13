GHENT, WV (WVNS) – With just a few weeks left in the regular season, local teams are making their cases to be included for the state playoffs.
Princeton 55, Woodrow Wilson 20
Meadow Bridge 0, Summers County 67
Midland Trail 0, James Monroe 49
Petersburg 0, Greenbrier West 41
Buckhannon-Upshur 7, Oak Hill 27
Wyoming East 7, Shady Spring 68
Montcalm 0, Riverview 24
Greenbrier East 39, Ripley 23
Tug Valley 42, Mount View 6
Man 0, Independence 38
Nicholas County 56, Westside 27
Bluefield 30, Grayson (VA) 35
Lebanon 14, Graham 59
Virginia High 28, Richlands 24
Tazewell 38, Marion 7