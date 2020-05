BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — On Tuesday, May 12, 2020 the Appalachia Prep Combine (APC) announced it will be postponed until Saturday, June 13, 2020. This comes after an announcement from West Virginia Governor Jim Justice stating outdoor sports are not permitted to meet until June 8th.

The APC was originally supposed to take place on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at Mitchell Stadium in Bluefield, WV.

For more information on the combine and to view their entire statement you can visit their website.