(WVNS) — We are one step closer to having new state champions in girls basketball. Below you can find the Regional matchups in our area.
Class A, Region 3
GAME 1: Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. – James Monroe at Webster County
GAME 2: Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. – Greenbrier West at River View
Class AA, Region 3
GAME 1: Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. – Chapmanville at Wyoming East
GAME 2: Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. – Summers County at Mingo Central
Class AAA, Region 3
GAME 1: Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. – Shady Spring at Sissonville
GAME 2: Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. – Herbert Hoover at PikeView
Class AAAA, Region 3
GAME 1: Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. – Woodrow Wilson at Capital
GAME 2: Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. – George Washington at Greenbrier East