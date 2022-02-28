(WVNS) — We are one step closer to having new state champions in girls basketball. Below you can find the Regional matchups in our area.

Class A, Region 3

GAME 1: Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. – James Monroe at Webster County

GAME 2: Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. – Greenbrier West at River View

Class AA, Region 3

GAME 1: Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. – Chapmanville at Wyoming East

GAME 2: Thursday, March 3 at 7 p.m. – Summers County at Mingo Central

Class AAA, Region 3

GAME 1: Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. – Shady Spring at Sissonville

GAME 2: Tuesday, March 1 at 7 p.m. – Herbert Hoover at PikeView

Class AAAA, Region 3

GAME 1: Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. – Woodrow Wilson at Capital

GAME 2: Wednesday, March 2 at 7 p.m. – George Washington at Greenbrier East