Banking off the success of the Battle for the Springhouse

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — The Greenbrier Resort held the first annual Battle for the Springhouse High School Basketball tournament from February 4, 2022, through February 6, 2022.

Featuring teams from all across the state, the first-of-its-kind tournament gave players the chance to stay in and learn about the resort.

The Greenbrier East girls basketball team took home the Springhouse trophy, while the guys from Cabell Midland took down Wyoming East to claim their trophy.

However, every team walked away with a winner. In partnership with Appalachian Power, the tournament awarded $500 scholarships to one player and cheerleader from each team.

As they tear down the court this week, plans are already in place for next years tournament

“We could make it more inclusive and interesting to all the fans that came out but we were really really happy with it and year one and how it came out, said Cam Huffman, Director of Public Relations for The Greenbrier.

Huffman said in the future he wants to add to the seating and concessions as well as allow for middle school and college teams to compete as well.