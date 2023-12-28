BECKLEY (WVNS) – A local basketball tournament is being hosted at the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center.

The ‘Battle for the Armory’ is taking place in the Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center from December 28th through December 29th.

Four first-round games began Thursday, the 28th. Consolation and Championship games will be played on the 29th.

As many students kick back and relax on Christmas break, others are seeking competition out on the hardwood.

Robb Williams, Head Coach for Princeton Senior High School, says events like these keep students busy.

“I think all schools are always active during the break. So, you have to be. Basketball season goes through all the holidays. Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Years. So, we’re used to that. We actually play four games this week at Princeton. It keeps them occupied,” said Williams.

An event like this not only brings out families to watch the games, but the community as a whole.

Charles Houck, Tournament Director for Little General Stores, says this tournament is great for the community.

“I think it works well for the teams. We try to really take care of the eight teams that play. I think it works well for the community. Little General is happy to do it” said Houck to 59News.

The ‘Battle for the Armory’ gives the community an opportunity to watch local competition during the holidays.