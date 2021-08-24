Battle for the Bluestone pits rivals against each other in primetime

HINTON, WV (WVNS) — A storied high school football rivalry gets a new chapter.

The first ever Battle for the Bluestone kicks off the high school football season.

“We are trying to make this a little bit special. We decided we are going to do this every Thursday opening season, so next year when we go over there, it will be on Thursday night,” said Josh Evans, the Summers County High School Head Football Coach.

“The battle at the blue, that’s crazy to me. First game of the year so hopefully we get a dub. We go out and we play hard and fight hard,” said Jaxon Willims, a senior at PikeView High school.

The anticipated matchup features two teams all too familiar with each other since PikeView High school and Summers County High School sit less than 30 miles from each other. They hope it will bring people from all around to watch the showdown

“It is the only game in town so that’s here PikeView all of Southern West Virginia. I’m pretty sure that is the only game being played on Thursday, so I am sure we are going to get people that play us, that play them throughout the season. There are going to be a lot of people here, so we are excited about that,” said Evans.

Players, coaches, and community members are all excited to bring the game to the area. Since the two teams did not face off last year because of COVID-19, players are especially excited to claim victory and bragging rights from the inaugural game.

“If we can come back, it will mean everything to this school and when we get back they will probably have a celebration for us or something like that, but it means the world to us,” said Willims.

While this matchup may not get as much attention as other rivalry games in the area, Coach Evans said he thinks down the road, the Battle for the Bluestone will have the same impact. He thinks a Thursday night game might do the trick.

“Those two games you mentioned, heck the one that is nationally ranked, if we can get both communities together for a Thursday night game, I think it will be outstanding and hopefully it will build on that,” said Evans.

Coach Evans said those who put the battle together want to make this a long-lasting tradition for the area.

“I think it is great because the kids will start getting into it and that’s good for them when these kids have kids, they’ll be playing in the same game they will have something to talk about so any of these rivalries mean a lot,” said Evans.

The rivalry reignites Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. in Hinton.