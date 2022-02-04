Battle for The Springhouse Basketball Tournament is first of its kind in Mountain State

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WVNS) — A first of its kind high school basketball tournament tipped off today in Greenbrier County.

The Battle for The Springhouse is the first high school basketball tournament to take place with in the walls of the Greenbrier Resort. Boys and girls basketball teams from across the state got the chance to stay at the resort, and play on the brand new court in one of the historic ballrooms.

The girls basketball teams from Bridgeport and Martinsburg kicked off the inaugural tournament.

Governor Jim Justice and the Lady Spartans of Greenbrier East are underway as we speak, up against Nitro High School. He attributed the idea for the tournament to his daughter and the tournaments she played in at Clemson and Marshall.

“So that’s where it all spawned from and everything and its a real special treat for these kids to come to the greenbrier and stay a day or two at the greenbrier and i am sure they are going to put it on great,” Governor Jim Justice said.

A highly anticipated local matchup wraps up the first night of the tournament, with the boys from Wyoming East and Bluefield High School going head to head at 8 p.m. January 4, 2022.