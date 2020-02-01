Big Atlantic Classic Day Five Update: Win or Go Home

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It was do or die on the courts today, Friday, January 31, 2020 at day five of the Big Atlantic Classic. Greenbrier East boys got the night started against University. The #1-ranked Hawks dominated the second half pulling away from the Spartans for an 88 – 44 victory.

Game two was a Mercer County rivalry and our King Coal Chevrolet Game of the Week, the PikeView Panthers against the Princeton Tigers. It was a close game going into half, 29-24. After half, the Tigers found their rhythm and won 55 – 44.

Woodrow Wilson had the home court advantage in their match up with Hampshire. Woodrow took complete control of the floor in their victory over the Trojans 78 – 48.

