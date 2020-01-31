Big Atlantic Classic Day Four Update: All About the Girls

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — It was all about the ladies on day four of the Big Atlantic Classic on Thursday, January 30, 2020. The night started off with the University Lady Hawks taking on the Pikeview Lady Panthers. The Hawks edging the Panthers 63-58.

The primetime matchup featured Greenbrier East and Spring Valley. The Greenbrier East Lady Spartans dominated the floor beating Spring Valley by 25 points, 78-53.

Closing out the night was the Woodrow Wilson Lady Flying Eagles and Morgantown High School. The Flying Eagles outscoring Morgantown 32 to 15 in the second half. Woodrow wins 55-37.

Friday night brings us back to Boys hoops:

4:00 p.m. – University vs. Greenbrier East

5:40 p.m. – Princeton vs. PikeView

7:20 p.m. – Woodrow Wilson vs. Hampshire

9:00 p.m. – Capital vs. Huntington

