BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Day three of the Big Atlantic Classic was a fun one for fans.

Summers County girls faced off against George Washington. The game started fast with a handful of three pointers.

The game ended up in overtime and was tied 60-60 at the end of regulation. George Washington was able to sneak by Summers County with a 67-66 victory. Patriots Lauren Harriston finished the night with 29 points and Bobcats Gavin Pivont had 30 points.