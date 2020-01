BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)-- The 31st Big Atlantic Classic tips off this weekend and will bring schools from all over the Mountain State. On Wednesday Jan. 22 they announced that Marshall University Head Basketball Coach Dan D'Antoni will be the featured speaker at the tip-off banquet on Sunday.

D'Antoni grew up in Southern West Virginia and learned to play the game of basketball in Wyoming County. He played for legendary Coach Don Nuckols in the mid-'60s.