SHADY SPRING, WV (WVNS) – A local track and field star is staying home for college.

Shady Spring Track and Field standout Brooklyn Lipford signed on to continue her career at WVU Tech next year. Lipford said she chose to join the golden bears because it would give her a leg up in starting her dream career as a nurse.

“It’s always been close to home, and I heard they have a good nursing program. I just wanted to be close to my family and friends,” said Lipford.

Lipford said her mother is her greatest inspiration for wanting to get into nursing. And watching her mother care for patients her whole life has inspired Lipford to follow in her footsteps.