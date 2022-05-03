BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Commission honored a group of high school athletes in their meeting on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

The Shady Spring Tigers boy’s basketball team received special recognition for their achievements during the 2021-22 high school basketball season.

Braden Chapman was a big part of the team’s run as the Class AAA runner-up. He said the support they received across the county never wavered.

“Nothing but support, can’t really complain about it at all. And for the rest of the community, you’ve got people backing us up from Beckley, so it’s really awesome,” said Chapman, a Junior at Shady Spring High School.

Chapman said he can not wait to return to the commission next year, hopefully, to be honored for another state championship instead.