Community rallies around Independence Patriots

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — The final week of West Virginia high school football is upon us and excitement is in the air as one local school is looking for glory.

The undefeated Independence Patriots are getting ready to make the trip from Coal City to Wheeling for the AA state championship. It is the school’s first-ever appearance and the entire area is rallying around the team.

Lorin Walls, the owner of Lorin Walls Insurance in Crab Orchard, spent his entire life in the area. He will be the first to tell you how special this team and season are.

“They have big linemen on both sides of the ball, and their skill people are a bit of an unknown commodity across the rest of the state but I bet they are going to be know after going to Wheeling,” said Walls.

From businesses to family and fans, people across Raleigh County are going all out to show their support for the historic season.

The staff at A Place to Heal Fitness and Physical Therapy in Sophia have a special connection with the team and want to make sure the players know they have their backs.

“We just really got into it we see these boys, they come in and work out in the gym here and we get to talk to them and they are just really nice boys and we are so excited for them,” said Jennifer Myers, a physical therapists assistant.

People who live in Coal City and the surrounding areas are incredibly loyal to those around them, and the community wants to show their support for the team through the very last whistle.

On Friday, December 3, 2021, anyone in the community who is able to will send off the team, band, and cheerleaders as they hit the road and even follow the buses to the stadium.

“I just couldn’t believe excitement there is in the community because you don’t get the chance to play for a state championship often and we never have at Independence,” said Walls.

Regardless of the outcome, the community surrounding this team will be proud of the guys and their already historic season.