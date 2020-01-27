Dan D’Antoni tips-off Big Atlantic Classic

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Marshall University Head Basketball Coach Dan D’Antoni tipped off the 31st annual Big Atlantic Classic. D’Antoni offered words of encouragement and advice to the participating teams and coaches.

“If I’m not the originator, than I am a good thief of good thoughts and I could share those with them, and what has benefited me. Hopefully they can carry it with them and benefit them with what they do,” D’Antoni said.

D’Antoni’s main message to these athletes was to focus on their goals and never let anyone stop them. The tournament starts Monday, January 27, 2020.

