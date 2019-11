BLUEFIELD, VA (WVNS)– This week’s Ranielle Medical Center Player of the Week is Graham’s Devin Lester. The G-Men finished the regular season 8-2.

Lester helped the G-Men win over Marion last Thursday. He threw 2 touchdowns and also helped on the defense with two interceptions, one going for a pick 6.

Lester and the rest of the G-Men host Tazewell on Saturday Nov. 16 at 1 p.m. in the first round of playoffs at Mitchell Stadium.