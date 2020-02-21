Dirtbags Travel Baseball coming to WV

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Athletes across the country dream of playing their sport at the college level. For West Virginia baseball players, their odds of that happening just got a little more likely.

Drew Bailey, the Head Coach of the Bluefield Rams softball team, is starting the Dirtbags Travel Baseball Program in the state of West Virginia. Dirtbags Baseball is already established in North Carolina, South Carolina, and Virginia, and he wanted to bring it to the mountain state.

He will be in charge of handling the West Virginia program and part of western Virginia. Bailey will be coaching the 17U team and overseeing the 15U team. Bailey is excited for the opportunities and exposure these players are going to get.

“We’re going to NC State, we’re playing at Radford, Virginia Tech. We are playing in front of college coaches every weekend. We are going to Mariette, Georgia to play in the World Wood Bat Classic, so we are giving these kids a platform that they might not get playing at a small school in a rural area. So that is my goal,” Bailey said.

The team does not start training and travel until the summer, but the preparation for all this has already began for Bailey.

To get involved, visit Drew Bailey Baseball and Softball on Facebook.