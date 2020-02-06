Dreams become reality for local high school athletes

(WVNS) — According to the NCAA a little more than 7% of high school football players get to go on and play at the next level. On Wednesday, February 5, 2020 a handful of high school athletes got to make this dream a reality.

Jacob Bishop from Wyoming East high school committed to the University of Charleston and has been dreaming of this day for years. “It’s been a dream, I remember whenever I fell in love with the game, I remember talking to my parents telling them I wanted to play in college and they said it’s going to be hard but I made it here and it’s a dream come true,” Bishop said.

These dreams didn’t just come to fruition overnight. It has taken a lot of sacrifice to get to this point.

Woodrow Wilson Flying Eagle Ian Pomeroy is committed to Glenville State College and is thankful to have this opportunity. “I talked to my parents a little bit about it, playing the game at 8 years old and being able to continue it, get my college education paid for, being able to play for four more years. I am very excited about it,” Pomeroy said.

It takes more than just hard work on the gridiron and in the weight room to get to this point. It takes an entire support system.

“I don’t think i’d be where I am without that support system, all the peeople in my life. I wouldn’t be able to play the game, do the things I want to do. and get better everyday,” Independence senior Marcell Guy, a Glenville State College commit, said.

Hayden Miller, a future Concord University Mountain Lion agrees with Guy. “”If I didn’t have them I would probably be one of the students that dropped out or flunked out, they pushed me to be who I am today,” Miller said.

These athletes become an inspiration to young players. They give them someone to look up to and are able to see that it is really possible to obtain big goals. Shady Spring Head Football Coach, Vince Culicerto thinks the process helps encourage kids to try and get to the next level.

“Its big yeah, and then you hope it’s more to come, you hope a lot more will want to do it and follow those steps and it leads to just more and more to go get money and attend school and get an education, its a big thing and who knows beyond that what it could lead to,” Culicerto said.

These athletes will all start their journey on the field in the Fall of 2020.