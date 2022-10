(WVNS)– Here are the final scores for week 6 of high school football across the region

Bluefield 16, Independence 44

Greenbrier West 41, Shady Spring 12

Westside 38, Liberty 22

Preston 7, Woodrow Wilson 42

Wheeling Central 53, Mount View 8

East Hardy 52, Pocahontas County 6

Hundred 8, Montcalm 40

George Wythe 7, Graham 27

Richlands 6, Ridgeview 33

Tazewell 28, Grundy 14

Midland Trail 0, Nicholas County 37

Riverview 6, Wyoming East 45

Hampshire 6, Greenbrier East 44

Oak Hill 0, Cabell Midland 47