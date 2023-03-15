(WVNS) — Eli Allen, of James Monroe High School, was named the 2022-2023 Gatorade West Virginia boys Basketball Player of the Year.

According to the release from Gatorade, Allen is the first Gatorade West Virginia Boys Basketball Player of the year from James Monroe High School. This award recognizes outstanding athletic excellence, high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character on and off the court.

The 6-foot-4, 175-pound senior guard has helped lead the Mavericks to a 22-2 record as well as the Region 3 title and a shot at back to back Class A state titles. Allen is averaging 21 points, 7.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists 3.1 steals and 1.6 blocks per game.

His academic achievement is seen through his 3.8 GPA. He graduates this spring and is still deciding where he will attend collage.

Lastly, every summer, Allen has volunteered locally at the Monroe County 4-H camp and volunteers at youth basketball camps. He also is a member if the Fellowship of Christian Athletes.

Brandon Wickline the Head Coach at Meadow Bridge high school said, “Eli is a dynamic athlete with a high basketball IQ – he understands when he needs to score and when he needs to facilitate.” He added, “You can put him on any team in the state and he is immediately going to make that team better.”