Ethan Parsons of Princeton earns Player of the Week

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– Following an outstanding Week 9 performance, our Player of the Week award, presented by Rainelle Medical Center, is Princeton’s Junior Wide Receiver Ethan Parsons.

The Tigers earned their second win of the season in Week 9 against Ripley, 42-34. Parsons finished the night with nine catches for 137 yards with three touchdowns.

Parsons said even with a rough season, they are going to keep fighting every week.

“We haven’t had the best. We’re just hoping and planning that we can win these last two games to make it better for us,” Parsons said.

The Princeton Tigers travel to Greenbrier East on Friday, Nov. 1. Kick off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m at Spartan Stadium.