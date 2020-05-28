Evan McDade has eyes set on senior season on the diamond

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — Evan McDade should be pitching his way through his junior year with the Greenbrier West Baseball team, but that is not happening due to the COVID-19 pandemic. McDade said he misses every aspect of the game, especially the adrenaline rush the game brings him.

“When you get that third strike call and you get to walk off the field, and you feel that rush, you feel so good, it is great,” McDade said.

With the support of his teammates, coaches, and family he is pitching at 83 miles per hour, which is a respectable number for a high school pitcher. This comes after a lot of hard work. Greenbrier West Head Baseball Coach, Doug Nickell, said he is impressed by McDade’s dedication to the sport.

“He has got a batting cage in his back yard, they have a pitching mound, he has a full setup. Hopefully since I have not been able to be with him and our assistant coaches, I’ve sent him multiple pitching programs,” Nickell said.

Baseball has taught McDade life lessons that he carries with him on and off the baseball field. One of those lessons is very fitting for everyone dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It can be rough. You can’t let one bad pitch or one bad thing in your life take over. Gotta keep going through it,” McDade said.