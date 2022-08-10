RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The Liberty Raiders, just like the other three teams in Raleigh County, also find themselves coming off a playoff appearance last season.

This year though, things will look a little different at Liberty, as Interim Coach Mark Montgomery will be filling in as the man in charge on the sidelines, with head coach Mark Workman set to miss the season due to health issues.

“This is still his team,” said Montgomery. “Coach Workman, I was fortunate enough to coach him in high school. He was one of the greatest players ever to come from this area. So anything I can do to help him. And our other coaches, we’re just carrying on his program and nothing’s going to change.”

Montgomery says Liberty will continue to run the single-wing offense that Workman implemented last season, and adds that experience on the offensive line will help them establish the run game.

“For the line we have a bunch of returning starters coming back,” said Junior Right Tackle Jacob Dickens. “I’ve been a three-year starter. We’ve got T.J. Goff, he’s a junior. Tyler Harris, a returning senior. Antonio Bartoli, he’s a returning Sophomore.”

Running behind that line this season will be starting Running Back Connor Bradford. Bradford says after making it to the playoffs last year, the Raiders are hungry to get another crack at postseason football. He believes this team has a chance to do something no Raiders team has ever done before.

“First goal is to win the first round of the playoffs, if we make it to the playoffs. You know, I don’t think the school has ever made it to the second round of the playoffs, so that’s one of my big goals to make it to the second round of the playoffs,” said Bradford.

Coach Montgomery says if Liberty is going to reach those lofty goals this season, it will start with establishing a punishing, physical culture every day in practice.

“We’re looking for people that will hit. People that will be physical. People that are not afraid to stick their face in a fan. And then we’ll go from there and those are the guys we’ll play whether those are freshmen, sophomores, juniors or seniors,” the Interim Coach told 59News.

One thing’s for sure, if you have Liberty on your schedule Friday night, you’re going to be sore on Saturday.